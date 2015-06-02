Font of the day: Altus

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Discover the best free cursive fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Altus by Jay Hilgert

Today's typeface of choice is Altus, a legible display font with both a sans-serif and serif version. A playful, hand drawn font created by type designer Jay Hilgert, Altus is great for any child-themed design.

Altus is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

