Font of the day: Argon

Argon by Tom Anders Watkins

Kicking off our font of the day posts this week is freelance designer with his latest typeface Argon. "Argon is a unique typeface with a sporty, modern, adventurous edge," Watkins comments on Behance. "Each letter is a solved three line thick puzzle that took me many months to put together.

Argon is available to download free for personal use over on Behance. Alternatively you can purchase a commercial license via Creative Market for just $8.

