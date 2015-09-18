Font of the day: Barbaro

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Barbaro by Iván Núñez

Art director Iván Núñez is the man behnd today's font of choice, Barbaro. A beautiful vintage-style display typeface, Barbaro is perfect for signage, posters, logos and more.

You can download Barbaro for free over on Behance.

