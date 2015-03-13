Topics

Font of the day: Blox

By () Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Blox by Superfried.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Today's typeface of choice is Blox, a bold, retro, experimental display typeface designed by the team at graphic design studio Superfried. "With a simple geometric structure, tight spacing and cuts, Blox is very distinct with high impact," comments Superfried's Mark Richardson.

Available in two styles; vertical or horizontal, Blox is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where you can benefit from a 50 per cent discount until 31 March.

