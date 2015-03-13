Font of the day: Blox

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Blox by Superfried

Today's typeface of choice is Blox, a bold, retro, experimental display typeface designed by the team at graphic design studio Superfried. "With a simple geometric structure, tight spacing and cuts, Blox is very distinct with high impact," comments Superfried's Mark Richardson.

Available in two styles; vertical or horizontal, Blox is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where you can benefit from a 50 per cent discount until 31 March.

