Font of the day: Calanda

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Calanda by Dieter Hofrichter

Created by designer Dieter Hofrichter, slab serif Calanda is a forceful, sturdy and dynamic typeface with distinctly shaped characters. Available in 16 styles, all weights contain ligatures, proportional lining figures and scientific numerals and arrows.

Calanda is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 50 per cent discount on the entire family.

