Font of the day: Core Circus

Core Circus by S-Core

Core Circus by S-Core is a layered type family, consisting of seven 3D effect layers, eight 2D effect layers and one shadow effect layer.

"The shape of Core Circus is simple but the combinations of effect fonts are impressive," the S-Core team say of the design. "Core Circus makes your works charming and special with endless combinations (at least 262,551 kinds). This family is really nice for book titles, headlines, logotypes and any artworks."

Core Circus is available to purchase from MyFonts.com.

