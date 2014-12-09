Font of the day: Delicate

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Delicate from FAAK&PAAT Studio

Today's typeface of choice is Delicate from the team at graphic design studio FAAK&PAAT in Bordeaux. The unusual, eye-catching design is available in three versions; rounded, bold and strict, and is free for both personal and commercial use.

You can download Delicate for free over on Behance.

