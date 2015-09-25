Font of the day: Desiderata

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Desiderata from Tortuga Studio

Today's font of choice, Desiderata, is a must-have typeface for vintage lovers. Created by the team at Tortuga Studio and available from Creative Market, the design is described as: 'Inspired by the the good old days, hand-crafted art and artisans of the past, Desiderata is intended to convey that handmade aesthetics of neo-nostalgia and vintage feeling many of designers are trying to embrace nowadays. Each letter was hand-drawn with great attention, then accurately digitized with slightly imperfect edges to ensure that vintage authenticity and feel of age'.

Great for logos, posters, packaging and much more, Desiderata is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

