Font of the day: Geomanist

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Geomanist from atipo

Kicking off this week's font of the day is geomanist, a contemporary sans serif design from graphic and type design studio atipo. A clean design, geomanist will add a touch of elegance to any project.

You can download geomanist regular for free over on atipo fonts.

