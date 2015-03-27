Font of the day: Glober

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Glober from Fontfabric

Today's typeface of choice is Glober. Available from font foundry Fontfabric, it is described as 'inspired by the classic grotesque typefaces – Glober has his own unique style in expressed perfect softened geometric forms'.

Glober is available to purchase over on the Fontfabric website, with thin and bold versions available as a free download.

