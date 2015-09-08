Font of the day: Handletter

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Handletter by Sasha Koggio

If you're on the hunt for a stylish, handwritten typeface, today's font of choice could be just the solution. Created by calligrapher Sasha Koggio, Handletter is great for creating eye-catching designs.

Handletter is available to download, free for personal use, over on Behance.

