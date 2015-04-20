Font of the day: Jekyll and Hyde

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Jekyll and Hyde by Ryan Barry

Graphic designer and illustrator Ryan Barry is picky about type. Having constantly struggled to find the right combination of font styles to best suit his art, he decided to create his own, the result being serif and sans serif Jekyll and Hyde.

The two sister fonts are available to download for free over on Behance.

