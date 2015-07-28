Font of the day: Maxim Script

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Maxim Script by Vera Holera

Today's typeface of choice is Maxim Script, by Vera Holera. Availabe from Creative Market, Maxim Script is described as 'a beautiful and rhythmic script with easy cheerful nature. Great for posters, greeting cards, wedding invitations, recipe cards, menu design and so on'.

Maxim Script is currently available to download for free over on Creative Market. But hurry – this offer is available for a limited time only.

