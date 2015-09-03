Font of the day: Moskau Grotesk

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Moskau Grotesk by Björn Gogalla

The design of today's typeface of choice, Moskau Grotesk, is based on the signage created for the Café Moskau – one of the prestige buildings of the former DDR (German Democratic Republic) – in Berlin by the graphic artist Klaus Wittkugel at the beginning of the 1960s. A tribute to this orginal design, Moskau Grotesk was created in 2013 by designer Björn Gogalla.

Moskau Grotesk is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

Liked this? Read these!