Font of the day: Oregon

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Oregon by Mark van Leeuwen

Mark van Leeuwen is a young and aspiring freelance designer, who specialises in logo design, lettering and typography. He is also the man behind today's typeface of choice, Oregon.

"Oregon is a clean and simple vintage sans serif font, with smooth edges to simulate vintage printing," he comments on Creative Market. "Perfect for vintage logo designs, headers and small amounts of text. It contains an uppercase alphabet with numbers and symbols."

Oregon is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

