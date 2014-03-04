Font of the day: Pasarela

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Pasarela from Los Andes

Inspired by the new culture of fashion in the streets, Pasarela is a fine, display typeface. Available from font shop HypeForType, the font is described as being "designed in two weights, plus a set of borders that can generate graphic compositions for application in blogs, magazines, posters and TV".

Pasarela is available to purchase from HypeForType.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!