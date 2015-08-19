Font of the day: Rub My Soap

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Rub My Soap by Anton Bohlin

Rub My Soap is a free animated font, created by Anton Bohlin. A cel animation, Rub My Soap is distributed as a set of QuickTime files coupled with an After Effects project setup, as well as a set of animated GIFs.

Rub My Soap is available to download for free over on Behance.

