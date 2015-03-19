Font of the day: Streamster

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Streamster by Youssef Habchi

If you're in need of an '80s-inspired, retro style typeface, look no further than Streamster. Created by designer Youssef Habchi, this cool font is great for creating eye-catching posters, headlines and much more.

Streamster is available to download for free over on Behance.

