Font of the day: Sucrose

Sucrose by Ryan Martinson

Create beautiful, vintage-style designs with today's typeface of choice, Sucrose, by type designer Ryan Martinson. Available from MyFonts, it is described as being 'a high-resolution letterpress family with rectangular letterforms and authentic, hand-crafted texture. It features eight distress levels for all letters that can be mixed to create realistic, custom typesettings. The 20-font family includes light and bold weights plus clean and slanted versions'.

Sucrose is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where it is currently on sale.

