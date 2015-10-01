Font of the day: Summer

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Summer from Gatis and Evita Vilaks

Summer is a brand new handwriting font, created by designers Gatis and Evits Vilaks. Created to 'be clumsy with strong construction', Summer is a great typeface for decorative headlines, branding projects, packaging, posters and more.

Summer is available to purchase over on HypeForType.

