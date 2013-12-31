Topics

Font of the day: Summit

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts from around the web. Today it's Summit by Luke Lisi.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Summit by Luke Lisi

Created by designer Luke Lisi, Summit is a display face with characteristics inspired by geometric sans serifs dating back to the late nineteenth-century. Containing 10 styles, available in five weights, Lisi generously offers this elegant typeface as a free download, with donations to the author, as always, greatfully received.

You can download Summit from the Luke Lisi website.

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles