Font of the day: Thick Grumpy

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Thick Grumpy by Kendra Aldrich

Kicking off this week's font of the day is Thick Grumpy, a hand-drawn font created by designer Kendra Aldrich. A bold design, Thick Grumpy is great for creating stand-out posters, headlines and much more.

Free for personal use, you can download Thick Grumpy over on Behance.

