Font of the day: Timber

Timber by Mehmet Reha Tugcu

Today's font of choice, Timber, was created by Istanbul-based designer Mehmet Reha Tugcu. "Timber is very versatile as you can easily combine the letters with minimal effort in Illustrator to achieve great typographic effects," Tugcu comments on Behance. "The lines are perfectly aligned to be connected to each other."

You can download Timber for free over on Behance.

