Font of the day: Waterlily

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Waterlily from Maroon Baboon

A new handwritten typeface for 2015, Waterlily was created by the team at UK-based graphic design studio The Hungry JPEG. Including over 80 different hand drawn characters for a range of languages and dialects, Waterlily is available free for personal and commercial use.

You can download Waterlily for free over on Behance.

