Today at HP ZED London: jobs and education

HP ZED, a 'pop up shop' for creatives in London's Soho, is nearing the end of its two week run of talks, workshops and contests. Tickets for the remaining sessions are going fast - so make sure you register now and be sure of a seat.

Here's what's going down on the last two days at ZED...

Godzilla, Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men: Days of Future Past are just three movies for 2014 that MPC has worked on

In this special lunchtime session, Ben Owen, head of recruitment at MPC and Marc Knapton, VFX Supervisor and founder at The Brewery, will talk about how to get the best job in 3D to suit your skillset.

Whether you're a student or graduate looking for your first job or a working artist looking to improve your position, these two experts will provide invaluable advice you can't afford to miss!

The advice and insight they offer could help you get a better job in 3D, plus they'll be a chance to ask question at the end. So make sure you don't miss this must-attend session: register here!

Mark Spevik

With over 16 years’ experience in VFX, Mark Spevick knows a thing or two about cinematic CG. Most recently he managed the CG team that worked on the Parachute scene in Angels and Demons on behalf of Double Negative.

In this session, Spevick looks at how education in the field has matured, from the days of being a runner and working your way up to the introduction of VFX training in universities and bespoke training at academies like Escape Studios.He'll explain that the future for your career in VFX remains bright, even when your tool of choice falls by the wayside.

It's a must-attend session for everyone interested in improving their skills and develop their career. Register here.

See the creatures that didn't make the cut at this exclusive session

Last but certainly not least, this special session promises to be the highlight of two solid weeks of CG goodness at HP ZED London.

In this very special session, Adam Dewhirst from The Mill, Lead Modeller on Guardians of the Galaxy, will be talking about the process behind the development of film’s creatures - but with a twist!

The focus will be on the creations that didn’t make the final cut with but how rejects play a vital role in character development. Book your free tickets today!

And finally...

To bring ZED to a close, we'll be revealing the final cut of the Bring Your Own Animation challenge organized by Siggraph London Chapter. Teams of animators will have had two days to create a short animation on a set theme on HP Z Workstations. The reveal will be followed by food, drink and music.

This content has been brought to you in association with HP ZED, a 'pop up shop' for creatives in London's Soho from 29 September – 10 October 2014.

With talks, tutorials and creativity sessions brought to you by top experts from leading studios like Double Negative, MPC, Milk and The Mill, as well as HP, Intel and Nvidia, it's going to be a must-attend event for anyone working in motion graphics, animation or 3D. Find out more here!