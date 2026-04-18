How David Larbi became the internet's most joyful poet
The content creator's positive outlook has resonated with millions of followers.
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I first encountered David Larbi on Substack, where the he often shares delightful short poems about moments of joy in his day-to-day life. But head to TikTok and Instagram and you'll find that over a million people have had the same pleasure. Larbi's unique brand of optimistic poetry has amassed a huge audience online, and in a world of hot takes and rage-bait, it's a tonic.
Larbi recently published 'Frequently Happy', a Sunday Times Bestselling collection of "mindful moments to bring hope and joy". The author and content creator recently spoke at Adobe's Creator Live event, where we caught up with him about creating positive work in 2026.
A post shared by David Larbi (@davidlarbi)
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You create work in many mediums, from short-form videos to writing. Is there a medium that feels truest to you?
I used to think that writing, specifically writing literature for people to read, was what felt truest to me. And I used to really not like attaching my personality to things. I wanted people to just read the things I wrote and get what they wanted to get out of the words, rather than having me attached to it.
But over the last few years, I've definitely become a lot more comfortable with being actually intertwined with and being seen in my work, such as my videos, which I think shows a lot of personal growth for me, a lot of self acceptance. But also I feel like one of the reasons that people enjoy my work is because they feel related to and connected with, and you can only connect with other people to that extent by being personally present.
Optimism is at the core of your message, but there is a lot of negativity around smartphones and social media. As someone who publishes using these mediums, do you think this negativity tells the full story?
No, I don't think so. I think what is the case is that negative and difficult things have more of a lasting impact than positive things do. If you read or see something that hurts you, you then have to work towards healing that feeling, whereas if it's positive great, you can move on. Negativity cuts more deeply.
I think it's a conscious practice to make sure you are paying as much attention positive things that you see, or the things that actually affirm you or make you feel good, that you're paying as much attention to those, if not more attention, than you are to the negative stuff. Being optimistic, especially in a time or place where most stuff isn't, can seem like 'toxic positivity' – 'I'm just gonna be happy no matter what'. But I don't agree with that at all. Positivity gives you hope, and it reminds you what all of this is for. What's all the fighting and pushing through for if not at some point to enjoy, love and be happy?
@davidlarbi_
Fraternal twins! What beauty they bring!🌸🌼 The link to my book Frequently Happy is in my bio!🤍♬ original sound - David Larbi
Was there a moment when you realised your message was truly resonating with people?
A few years ago, when I first started posting things on TikTok, which I'd always thought I was too old for. There was one night where I posted a poem called I Believe in You, which is kind of a lesson to myself about believing in all the work that I'd done to feel happier, and believing that I can continue to feel happy. I posted it, I'd put my phone down immediately because I felt like I'd over-shared. I've been too vulnerable. And I came back to it the next day and it had gone quite viral, and people were people commenting and messaging me and saying, thank you so much. This really helped me.
Essentially, that made me feel like, okay, wow, I actually might have something to offer in this space if I keep sharing the things that I'm feeling. I feel like I've just constantly grown with it, rather than having everything together – it's actually me working through things in real time and sharing that with people that's brought the real connection.
How important are offline experiences to you and your work?
Hugely. I think the positives of having big platforms online are clear in terms of, it's literally what earns my living, what gives me a job and gives me it gives me access and opportunities that I wouldn't have otherwise. But with numbers and metrics, you can forget that every individual number is an individual person with a life as rich and complex as my own.
Online, you can get to a point where you're used to posting to loads of people and things stop performing, and you suddenly think, oh, this isn't worth it anymore, because only 100 people like it. But if I was in a room of 100 people, I'd be nervous to speak.
So offline experiences have been so wonderful and grounding in terms of just reminding me that, yeah, the whole point is that I want just one person, if possible, more, but at least one person, to be positively affected by the things I'm doing. For example I went on my book tour this year, and people told me how much they enjoyed the book. Actually talking to people who have sat down and read words I've written is so humbling and encouraging. This is what makes me want to do this forever.
What is one thing a reader could do right now to feel more positive?
Write down three things that made you happy today. Do them again tomorrow.
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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