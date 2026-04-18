How David Larbi became the internet's most joyful poet

Hugely. I think the positives of having big platforms online are clear in terms of, it's literally what earns my living, what gives me a job and gives me it gives me access and opportunities that I wouldn't have otherwise. But with numbers and metrics, you can forget that every individual number is an individual person with a life as rich and complex as my own.

Online, you can get to a point where you're used to posting to loads of people and things stop performing, and you suddenly think, oh, this isn't worth it anymore, because only 100 people like it. But if I was in a room of 100 people, I'd be nervous to speak.

So offline experiences have been so wonderful and grounding in terms of just reminding me that, yeah, the whole point is that I want just one person, if possible, more, but at least one person, to be positively affected by the things I'm doing. For example I went on my book tour this year, and people told me how much they enjoyed the book. Actually talking to people who have sat down and read words I've written is so humbling and encouraging. This is what makes me want to do this forever.