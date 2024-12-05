Apple's radical new home device is starting to take shape

News
By
published

A 'display-equipped HomePod' could arrive in 2025.

HomePod mini and iPhone
The device could be a new model of HomePod with a display (Image credit: Apple/iPadizate)

If the plethora of reports concerning Apple's Vision Pro sales are to be believed, the company's first foray into a new product category in many years hasn't been a bonafide success. Not that the company necessarily expected it to be so, with the headset costing over $3000. But if new rumours are to be believed, Apple could be about to enter another brand new market – and one could be a little more consumer friendly.

Rumours that Apple is planning to launch a smart home monitor have been gathering pace in recent months, with the thing said to resemble some sort of iPad atop a 'robot arm'. And now, seasoned Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo has weighed in, describing the upcoming device as a "display-equipped HomePod".

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

Related articles