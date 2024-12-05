Apple's radical new home device is starting to take shape

If the plethora of reports concerning Apple's Vision Pro sales are to be believed, the company's first foray into a new product category in many years hasn't been a bonafide success. Not that the company necessarily expected it to be so, with the headset costing over $3000. But if new rumours are to be believed, Apple could be about to enter another brand new market – and one could be a little more consumer friendly.

Rumours that Apple is planning to launch a smart home monitor have been gathering pace in recent months, with the thing said to resemble some sort of iPad atop a 'robot arm'. And now, seasoned Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo has weighed in, describing the upcoming device as a "display-equipped HomePod".

The design has previous described as being like an 'iPad atop a robot arm' (Image credit: Future)

Kuo has shed further light on Apple's rumoured smart home device, including possible release date. While it was initially forecast for this year, that moved back to early 2025. And now Kuo says it's more likely to coincide with WWDC next year, which will no doubt take place in June as usual.

"The display-equipped HomePod is expected to feature an A18 processor, a 6–7 inch display, and support for the Apple Intelligence," Kuo says. "Compared to the current HomePod lineup, the display-equipped HomePod will emphasise smart home functionalities more. It can be seen as Apple’s strategic repositioning of the HomePod product line."

As Kuo points out, Apple has form when it comes to changing the repositioning products. The Apple Watch launched as a fashion accessory in 2015, and with the health angle much less in focus. Since then, the device has become much more successful as a fitness-first wearable. So it wouldn't be surprising to see Apple make its home display part of the HomePod line up.

Time will tell how successful the product will prove to be. Kuo predicts "the display-equipped HomePod is expected to ship around 500,000 units in 2025. If the market response is positive, this product’s annual shipments could reach the million-unit level." And while we're on the subject of repositioning, it's going to be interesting to see whether Apple lets the aforementioned Vision Pro fade away, or decides to dial in on a specific feature set for subsequent releases.