Why Echoes of Wisdom is the most exciting thing to come from Nintendo Direct

News
By
published

The trend of female protagonist titles is here to stay, and I couldn't be happier about it.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Today's Nintendo Direct was a real treat, and I'm so excited for the roster of new games headed to the Nintendo Switch console. Some impressive animation styles were showcased, with retro remastered titles taking inspo from the best retro gaming consoles. I'll dive into my top picks from the Nintendo Direct showcase briefly, but first, I'm dying to talk about The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. 

It's no secret that female protagonists have claimed a strong presence in gaming right now, with the hugely popular Princess Peach Showtime game paving the way and proving that there is a demand for Nintendo female-led RPGs after all. This latest announcement of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom continues the trend with Princess Zelda in the spotlight for a change, and I'm so here for it. 

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. Basically, she's a total nerd with a Snorlax tattoo and a Master's degree in Photography, forever wishing she was Peter Parker. 

Related articles