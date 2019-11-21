Black Friday Apple deals: Your guide to the Apple Black Friday sale 2019

Welcome to our guide to the best Apple Black Friday deals this year. Black Friday is almost upon us, and we're starting to see some strong Apple Black Friday deals appearing already.

In this article, we'll be sharing all the best early Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers as soon as they go live – and of course, on the big day itself (29 November, with Cyber Monday following on 2 December), we'll be working tirelessly to sort through all the deals going live to find you the very best bargains across the whole range of Apple kit.

We've also gathered together everything we know from last year to give you a good idea of how the 2019 Apple Black Friday event will look, and help you plan accordingly. This is your one-stop shop for everything to do with the Apple Black Friday sales.

The best early Apple Black Friday deals

There's just a few short weeks to go until the big day(s), and we're seeing strong deals rolling in. There are going to be more and more of these appearing as we get closer to 29 November, but if you see what you're looking for on offer already, our advice is to snap it up now (and avoid all the madness across Black Friday itself).

Apple 10.5" iPad Pro: Was $999 now $699 at Walmart

Save $300: Get a huge $400 off this second-gen, 10.5-inch iPad Pro at Walmart right now. It comes with 512GB of storage, a powerful A10X Fusion chip and Touch ID fingerprint sensor. Wi-Fi only.

Apple iPad 6th Gen (128GB, Wi-Fi): $329 at Walmart

Save $100: If you're not bothered about having the shiniest new iPad, you can currently get hold of this 128 GB, 9.7-inch 6th generation model for $329. Walmart was originally offering a slightly better deal on this, but it's still a good saving if you missed that first offer.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (512GB SSD): $ 2,399.99 $2,300 at Best Buy

Save $99.99: This brand new Apple MacBook Pro 16" has literally just come out, but Best Buy are already offering almost $100 off for Best Buy members. This model comes with Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M and 512GB SSD.



Apple MacBook Pro 16" (1TB SSD): $2,799.99 $2,700 at Best Buy

Save $99.99: This is a higher-specced version of Apple's latest MacBook Pro, and there's another almost $100 off for Best Buy members. For that you'll get an Intel Core i9, 16GB Memory, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M and a whopping 1TB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air 2019 13" (128GB SSD): £1.099 £985 at Amazon

Save £114: The brand new 128GB 2019 MacBook Air in Space Grey, is available for the low price of just £985. The Gold version is £1,047, saving you £52, while the Silver version is £50.39 off. Click through to the deal to choose between models.

Apple MacBook Air 2019, 13" (256GB): £1,049 at Amazon

Save £250: For a whole lot more storage for only slightly more money, this is a great Apple Black Friday deal: Save £250 on this MacBook Air with 256GB SSD in gold.



Will Apple have deals on Black Friday?

Yes, it does. In previous years we've seen impressive Apple Black Friday deals across a whole range of devices, from Black Friday iPads and Apple Pencil Black Friday deals, to offers on iPhones and Apple Watches. However, unless you're dead set on shopping in the Apple Store itself, you're almost certain to find the best Apple Black Friday deals come from other retailers.

In previous years, rather than discounting the products themselves, the tech giant offered money off further Apple spending, with gift cards given on purchases made over the shopping event. In 2018, shoppers could get Apple Store gift cards from $25/£20 right up to $200/£160 when they purchased selected products.

Are Apple Cyber Monday deals the same as Black Friday?

There will be Apple Cyber Monday offers, but traditionally, Black Friday is a better time to bag a bargain. Retailers tend to bring out the highest concentration of bargains on Black Friday itself, and Cyber Monday is slightly less of a big deal. So if you're wondering whether to hold off for a hot Apple Cyber Monday Apple deal, we'd probably advise against it.

Some will be offering blanket deals across the whole long weekend, while other promotions will be live for a shorter period, and the best offers will likely sell out. That's a slightly frustrating answer, but our general advice is to think ahead on what you want to buy. Do you need particular specs or a specific model, or are you happy with whatever model the biggest Apple Black Friday discount happens to be on? Make a plan and if an offer crops up that matches your plans, snap it up then and there rather than waiting on the off chance something better will come around.

Apple Black Friday deals: iPad offers

Tablets are always in demand on Black Friday, and we saw a lot of good Black Friday iPad deals in 2018. Figuring out which is the best offer, taking into account the different models, storage options and features, can be difficult. We've sorted through the best options with this in mind.

In terms of where to shop, in 2018 Walmart was the place to head for US shoppers, while in the UK, Very, John Lewis and eglobal central all had good deals.

Take a look at the best iPad offers right now in the widget below, or scroll down to explore the best expired iPad deals from 2018.

EXPIRED Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB): £969 £839 at John Lewis

Save £130: The 2017 iPad Pro may not be the newest model, but it's still got plenty of power. On Black Friday 2018, this 10.5-inch Space Grey model with 512GB of memory and a A10X Fusion chip got a big discount at John Lewis.



EXPIRED iPad 32GB (9.7-inch, 2018) WiFi: $329 $249 at Walmart

Save $80: This is the best deal we saw on this model of iPad, and this is a fantastic price considering how new it was at the time. View Deal

EXPIRED Apple iPad Mini 4, 128 GB (WiFi) £419 £299.99 at Very

Save £119: Very had some really tempting deals on Apple products in 2018 and this is was the best price we saw on the iPad Mini.



EXPIRED Apple iPad Pro 10.5" (2017): £969 £839 at John Lewis

Save £130: This was a fantastic discount on the 2017 iPad Pro with Wi-Fi. This model comes in Space Grey, has plenty of memory (512GB) and a A10X Fusion chip, making it a powerful piece of portable kit.

EXPIRED iPad Pro 11" (2018): £824 £716.99 at eglobal central

Save £108: Shoppers could save 13% on one of the newest iPad Pros with this deal from eglobal central. There's 64GB of memory, Wi-Fi, and a A12X chip.

The best Black Friday MacBook deals

MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Black Friday deals are in high demand every year – mainly because, as designers will know, this kind of top-quality kit doesn't come cheap.

So how much does a MacBook cost on Black Friday? Short answer: it depends where you go and which model and spec you're interested in. As you might expect the best discounts are typically on slightly older machines, so if you don't mind not having the latest, greatest MacBook then that's often a good way to bag a bargain. Another hot tip is to keep an eye out for refurbished models – there can be some hidden gems on pre-owned models.

In 2018 in the US, Jet, B&H and Adorama were the places to bag the best Black Friday Apple offers on MacBooks. In the UK, John Lewis, Very and Curry's came through with some good deals, and there was also a standout offer from Laptops Direct.

Can't wait? Take a look at the best prices right now in the widget below. Alternatively, read on for the best Apple Black Friday and Apple Cyber Monday deals from 2018.

EXPIRED MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (15", core i7, 512GB): $2599 $2297 at Jet

Save $302: The biggest saving in dollars in Jet's MacBook sale was on this 15-inch MacBook Pro in Space Gray with 16GB memory, a 2.9 GHz quad-core i7 processor and 512GB storage. The price was cut by over $300.

EXPIRED Apple MacBook Air (13", core i5, 128GB): $999 $749 at Jet

Save 25%: Jet's top percentage saving was on a 13" MacBook Air with dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. For Black Friday 2018 it knocked off $250.

EXPIRED MacBook Pro 15-inch with Touch Bar (2017) $3,699 $2,949 at Adorama

Save $750: This 2017 MacBook Pro model has a Touch Bar and enjoyed a pretty hefty discount in 2018, with almost $750 off.

EXPIRED MacBook Pro (15.4", 2017): $2799 $2399 at B&H

Save $650: This 2017 MacBook Pro features a Touch Bar, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. In 2018, B&H knocked off a huge $650.

EXPIRED MacBook Pro (mid-2018) 13": $2199 $1999 at B&H

Save $200: Shoppers on a hunt for a then-brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro, could snap one up at B&H with $200 off.



EXPIRED MacBook Pro (13", core i5, 128GB): $1299 $1049 at Jet

Save $250: This 128GB, 13-inch 2017 MacBook Pro has a core i5 processor and 8GB RAM. Jet dropped its price to $1049, saving you $250 in this hot Apple Black Friday 2018 deal.



EXPIRED MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: £2289 £1699 at Laptops Direct

Save £590: Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and a Touch Bar all add up to a delectable piece of kit. Laptops Direct knocked nearly £600 off in its Apple Black Friday sale 2018.

EXPIRED Macbook Air (2017) 13-inch: £949 £779 from Very

Save up to £230: The MacBook Air is ultra-sleek, and ultra-thin – and powerful enough to cater for all your creative needs. This was a great price from Very.co.uk, and you got Microsoft Office 365 Home thrown in for free!



EXPIRED Apple MacBook 12" (2017): £1249 £949 at John Lewis

Save £150: you could pick up a 12-inch MacBook for a bargain price at John Lewis. In this great Apple Black Friday deal, you could get £150 off the usual price.



EXPIRED Apple MacBook 12-inch (2017) £1549 £1449 at Currys

Save £100: This MacBook has an i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a battery life of up to 12 hours. You could also save by getting Microsoft Office/McAfee as part of a bundle deal.



Black Friday Apple Airpods deals

In 2018, everyone was after an Airpod deal. Retailers did not oblige. There were a few little discounts here and there, but nothing that really made a dent in the hefty price tag.

Will AirPods go on sale for Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2019? Well, we think so. We're already starting to see some decent discounts on these true wireless earbuds (the price widget below will pull in the best offers in your region).

These little devices aren't quite as new and exciting now (and there's a fair bit of competition hitting the market in the form of Amazon's Echo Buds and Microsoft's Surface Earbuds), so here's hoping this November brings some strong Black Friday Apple Airpod deals.

EXPIRED Apple AirPods: £159 £139 at BT Shop

Save £20: BT knocked £20 off the price of these true wireless headphones, taking them down to £130. They are particularly good for listening to music as you exercise.



EXPIRED Apple AirPods £159 £144 at John Lewis

Save £15: Discounts on Apple AirPods don't come around very often. John Lewis also offers a two-year guarantee on these coveted in-ear Bluetooth headphones.

Black Friday Apple Watch deals

There were quite a few good Apple Watch deals on Black Friday 2018, with discounts on the Series 3 as well as older models. The newest model back then – the Apple Watch 4, released September 2018 – didn't get much Black Friday action.

Apple has just launched its Apple Watch Series 5, so Black Friday 2019 might be the time to bag a bargain on a Series 4 Apple Watch.

In the US, the best 2018 Black Friday Apple Watch deals came from B&H, Macy's and Amazon. In the UK, shoppers were better off heading to John Lewis or Very.

EXPIRED Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) £309 £249 at John Lewis

Save £60: This Apple Watch Series 3 is water-resistant and aims to help you improve your fitness, and there's a two-year guarantee. John Lewis knocked the price down by £60 last Black Friday.



EXPIRED Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm): $629 $429 at B&H

US – Save $200: This Stainless Steel Apple Watch with GPS + Cellular had $200 knocked off last year off. It includes a screen protector and choice of sports band colour.

EXPIRED Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm): £749 £649 at Very

Save £100: This Apple Watch Series 3 in Space Black, with GPS and Cellular, Stainless Steel Case with Space Black Milanese Loop was a popular choice, with free delivery thrown in from Very.co.uk.

View Deal

EXPIRED Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS: $40 off at Costco

Costco members only: Costco has knocked $40 off this 42mm Apple Watch in Space Grey with a black band for its members. This offer is also available for the 38mm silver aluminium case with white sport band.

EXPIRED Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3: $409 $329 at Macy's

Save $80: This 42mm sport Apple Watch with GPS and Cellular was $80 off at Macy's. This model came with a Space Gray Aluminum Case and Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band.

EXPIRED Apple Watch Series 2: $399 $375 at Amazon

Save $24: Not a massive saving by any means, but this was the best price we saw on an Apple Watch 2 over Black Friday 2018. Amazon knocked $24 off the usual price.

EXPIRED Apple Watch Series 3: £309 £249 at John Lewis

UK - Save £60: This 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS had a £60 discount in last year's Apple Black Friday deal. John Lewis also offers a two-year guarantee.



Where to find the best Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

As we said above, the Apple Store isn't usually the best place to grab a bargain in the Apple Black Friday sale. Keep an eye on retailers such as Currys, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and John Lewis. And don't forget to check back here, as we'll be curating the best deals as they come in.

How to get the best Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

To get the best deal possible, it's best to have a product and a price in mind. You don't want to end up getting overwhelmed by the options and being unable to make a decision (or panicking and making the wrong decision), so start out with a clear plan.

Once you've decided on the product you're after, you can start tracking its price on various retailers – or even simpler, bookmark this page and keep checking it. You could also set up a Google Alert for the prices you're after. Here are some more tips here on how to make the most of Black Friday.

Apple Store Black Friday 2019 opening hours

Will you have to queue up round the block to get the best Apple Black Friday deals? This seems unlikely, because most Apple Stores will operate their usual opening hours across this period. If you're in the US, check your local Apple Store opening times here.

As mentioned, however, the Apple Store isn't likely to be the best place to bag yourself the best Apple Black Friday deals – you'll probably be better off going to another retailer or shopping online. Don't forget that we'll be reporting on deals as they come in, so you can keep checking this page to bag yourself an Apple Black Friday bargain.

