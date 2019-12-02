MacBook Cyber Monday deals: today's best LIVE offers

MacBook Cyber Monday deals have been appearing all day, and goodness, were they worth the wait. If you’ve been holding out, waiting for the best Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals, a big MacBook Air price cut or even a huge discount on the older 2018 Macbook – today is your day. We’re working around the clock to bring you the very best MacBook Cyber Monday deals on all models, as soon as they drop.

We’re seeing some fantastic discounts on the brand new 2019 MacBook models at the moment. There are also some very tempting 2018 MacBook Pro deals, as retailers look to shift their stock after the launch of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Read on for our pick of the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals right now – and once you’ve found the lowest price, have a browse of our best Apple Cyber Monday deals too.

Top 6 MacBook Cyber Monday deals

In this incredible Cyber Monday deal, you can get Adobe's All Apps plan, which includes Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, Fresco, XD and InDesign, for almost half price.

Macbook Pro Cyber Monday deals

The best Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals: US

Apple MacBook Pro 13" | i5 | 256GB: $1,499 $1,199 at Best Buy

Save $300: This MacBook Pro with a roomy 256GB SSD is a steal right now, costing $100 less than it's lower spec version. If you're interested, don't hang about, this deal is selling fast!



MacBook Pro 13.3" (2019) 16GB RAM | 128GB SSD: £1,499 $1,299 at B&H

Save $200: B&H are currently having a huge sale on a number of MacBook Pro models, including this powerful 13.3-inch, 16GB version. Save $200 off the retail price and get it for less than $1,300!

MacBook Pro 13.3" (2019) 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD: £2,499 $2,249 at B&H

Save $250: Need a Pro with a bit more room? This spacious 512GB model is currently reduced by a whopping $250. Now less than $2,249, this i7 powered device is a steal at this price.

MacBook Pro 13" with Touch Bar | i5 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: This MacBook Pro, with a 13" display and Touch Bar, has an impressive $200 off at Best Buy. And if that weren't enough, there's three free months of Apple Music (new subscribers only) on offer too.



Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch |16GB RAM | 512GB: $2,799 $2,299 at Amazon

Save $500: This incredible saving is on the most up-to-date 2019 model! It's got fingertip technology, Touch Bar controls and so much more. Don't miss out on this one, it'll go fast.

New Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch | 8GB RAM |128GB Storage: $1,299.00 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $199: This bang up-to-date MacBook has a 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology. It's a super-powerful piece of tech with 1.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5, plus Touch Bar and Touch ID. You don't want to miss out. IN STOCK 9 JANUARY

The best Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals: UK

Apple MacBook Pro |16" | 512GB SSD (2019): £2,399 £2,179 at BT

Save £220: Get Apple's hottest new MacBook Pro for the cheapest price we've seen over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period. There's an i7 core processor and 16GB RAM with this model.

MacBook Pro | 13" | 128GB SSD (2019): £1,299 £1,146 at Currys

Save £153: This version hasn't been out that long, so it's great to see discounts on it already. This version comes with 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM, and there are discounts on other models too at Currys. Click through to see more.

MacBook Air Cyber Monday deals

The best Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals: US

MacBook Air 13.3" | i5 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD: $999 $649.99 at Amazon

Save $349: This fantastic Cyber Monday MacBook Air deal at Amazon gives you a very respectable 30% discount on the silver 128GB MacBook Air. That's $300 off, so act now if you want one.

MacBook Air 13.3" | i5 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: The latest MacBook Air is currently on sale with a massive $200 off! The iconic design includes Retina display with True Tome technology, the updated Apple-designed keyboard, Touch ID, and a Force Touch trackpad.

MacBook Air 13.3" | i5 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: Yet another incredible $200 off a Macbook Air at Best Buy. This model comes with 128GB SSD, and you can get it in silver, space grey and gold. This amazing deal also comes with three free months of Apple Music!

MacBook Air 15" with Touch Bar | i9 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD: $3,799.99 $2,999.99 at Best Buy

Save $800: This is a high-spec model with an awesome 1TB SSD and an Intel Core i9 processor. There's an absolutely massive $800 saving to be made at Best Buy on this impressive laptop.

The best Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals: UK

Apple MacBook Air 13" | 256GB |: £1,299 £1,149at Amazon

Save £150: This 2019 MacBook Air in Space Grey, is available for the low price of just £985. The Gold version is £1,047, saving you £52, while the Silver version is £50.39 off. Click through to the deal to choose between models. This 13-inch model comes with 128GB SSD.View Deal

MacBook Cyber Monday deals

The best Cyber Monday MacBook deals: US

Apple MacBook 12” (2016) | 8GB | 256GB |- refurbished: $749.99 at Amazon

If you don’t mind buying a refurbished model, this gold 12-inch MacBook is a steal. It comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB hard drive and a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

Apple MacBook 12” + iHip fibre cord headphones: $1,062.99 at Walmart

This silver 12-inch MacBook from early 2016 comes bundled with iHip IP-IV-WH fiber cord headphones (with an in-line microphone for all iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices). There are only two of these models left at Walmart though.

Can't see exactly what you want in the deals above? The widget below will pull in the best prices across a range of MacBook models, in your region. We'll also be updating the section above with any good new offers as soon as they appear, so bookmark this page and check back.

Alternatively, browse our roundup of the best Apple Cyber Monday deals or our general Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page, or check out our product-specific guides for the best Cyber Monday iPad deals, AirPod deals, Apple Pencil deals and Apple Watch deals.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday MacBook deals 2019: Our predictions

Don't expect to see many serious price cuts on the standard MacBook

The standard MacBook is a popular choice, and it's easy to see why. If portability is your thing, it's worth noting that the most up-to-date 12-inch MacBook is both thinner and lighter than the old 13-inch MacBook Air, with better specs and a Retina display.

What this popularity means, though, is that you're unlikely to see much in the way of massive Black Friday or Cyber Monday MacBook deals on the standard models. However the introduction of new 2019 models means there may well be great bargains to be had on last year's still highly capable models. Keep your eyes peeled, and be prepared to act fast, as these deals are likely to get snapped up quickly.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday: MacBook Pro predictions

The MacBook Pro is available with a Touch Bar, for a price

It usually a safe bet that the biggest bargains will be on slightly older models. The good news is that Apple has just launched a brand new 16" MacBook Pro, which means we're likely to see some price drops on the previous 15" MacBook Pro (2019) as retailers seek to shift stock.

The MacBook Pro's high price – especially on, say, the Touch Bar models – means it's easier for retailers to deliver a huge temporary price cut and still turn a profit, so if you're looking for a powerful creative laptop it's worth bearing in mind. You'll still be paying out quite a bit for it, but it'll be worth the expense.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday: MacBook Air predictions

It's getting on a bit, but the older MacBook Air could be a good bargain option

The MacBook Air was refreshed in July 2019, which means we'll likely be seeing some offers on older models. We expect there to be some fantastic Black Friday MacBook Air deals on offer this year as retailers clear out their old stock.

The downside to choosing an older Air is that it's the least powerful MacBook you can get... it's not even the thinnest and lightest any more. However if you simply have to have a MacBook but you're on a budget, it's a strong choice. These are the best savings we saw last year...

How to get the best MacBook deals on Cyber Monday

The best advice we have for you is this: be sure to decide just how much you want to spend on a Black Friday MacBook deal (or a MacBook on Cyber Monday, of course), and if you see one within that budget, go for it. The best deals can be gone in minutes, so don't waste time if you know you're looking at a solid gold bargain. Bookmark this page and check back to make sure you know what to expect and you can jump on the best Black Friday MacBook deals before they sell out.

Preparation is key when it comes to getting good Black Friday MacBook deals, or picking up a MacBook Cyber Monday bargain, especially when you bear in mind that a lot of retailers can't wait for Black Friday, and so start shipping their bargains well in advance of the big day. In the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday we'll be keeping tabs on new deals as they appear, so keep checking back for offers that you won't want to miss.

You'll need to decide whether it's a standard MacBook you want, an Air or a full-fat MacBook Pro. If you're planning to use your new MacBook as an all-round work machine then it's worth holding out for a good deal on a Pro as it'll be able to cope with just about everything you throw at it. If you're less of a power user then the ordinary MacBook should suit your needs, and while the older Air's more limited it should be the one to go for if you want a MacBook at rock-bottom prices. The latest Air may also be for you if you prioritise a portable and thin machine over screen size.

Beware of older models – they're likely to see the biggest discounts but they'll be packing less power than more up-to-date machines. Although you could consider getting an SSD to speed things up. And of course, use a bit of common sense while shopping; look out for cashback offers, always check the guarantee and make sure you keep your receipt in case of faults or buyer's remorse.

MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air features and specs that creatives should look out for

Many MacBooks are severely lacking in ports; bear that in mind when make your choice

There might only be three main models of MacBook to choose from, but there are plenty of variations in the line that are well worth noting when you're looking for Black Friday MacBook deals.

Firstly, the CPU: the MacBook Air's is the least powerful of the lot, although the most recent 2019 version improves things with an 8th-generation Core i5 processor, with Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz. Older models feature an old Intel Broadwell chipset running at 1.6GHz, or 1.8GHz for more recent models.

Both the MacBook and MacBook Pro boast beefier 8th and 9th generation chipsets; with the latest Pro really turning up the heat: up to 2.7GHz quad-core Core i7 in the 13-inch Touch Bar model, while the 15-inch Touch Bar version goes up to a 2.9GHz six-core Core i9.

Lower end MacBooks – the older Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro – only give you 128GB SSD, which is likely to mean that you'll need to invest in some external storage; the new MacBook Air starts with 128GB but can be specced up to a whopping 1.5TB SSD if you have the budget. All other MacBook models feature 256GB SSD; bear in mind that if you work with large files then you'll probably burn through that pretty quickly.

If you're going to need to plug peripherals into your new MacBook, check the number of available ports; the standard MacBook only has one USB-C port, while most MacBook Pros have four. The latest MacBook Air features a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, while the older model has three ports: they're USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 2, and while they shouldn't give you any problems, bear in mind you might need an adapter for more recent peripherals.

Display-wise, all the MacBooks apart from the original Air feature crisp Retina displays. And they'll all serve you well in terms of battery, but watch out for MacBook Pros with a Touch Bar; Apple claims that this makes no difference but our friends at TechRadar have found that the Touch Bar can take a fair toll on battery life.

