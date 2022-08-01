My favourite Wacom Graphics tablet is on sale right now

Owning a good drawing tablet is essential for any digital artist, so I'm pretty excited to see the Intuos Comfort Plus PB Graphics tablet discounted from £179.99 to £143.99 at Argos (opens in new tab) right now, as it's one I use all the time and comes highly recommended.

Wacom is well renowned for its drawing tablet technology, which is why a few have rightfully earned a place in our guide to the best drawing tablets. They are at the forefront for designing the best graphics tablets for all kinds of creative users, and the Intuos Plus graphics tablet is no exception to that.



As a digital artist myself, I've been regularly using the Intuos Plus for a few years now and still absolutely love it. This drawing tablet is perfectly sized to fit comfortably in your workspace, measuring 26 x 24cm and measuring only 8.8mm in thickness.

This particular model is also Bluetooth compatible, which means you can connect your tablet to your computer with just the click of a button. The included Wacom pen has an impressive 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, making sure your work flows seamlessly. The pen is also battery free, meaning it doesn't have to be charged or wired externally. What more can I say, I love mine and at this price it's well-worth buying.

Save £34: This Graphics tablet is an excellent way to up your digital art game. You can assign your own quick commands to the four express-key buttons on the front, making your workflow quick and tailored just to you. Compatible with both PC and Mac.



