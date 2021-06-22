AirPods Pro at lowest ever price is the Prime Day deal we were dreaming of

We're pleased to report that AirPods Pro have matched an all-time low price in the UK, and they aren't far off the lowest-ever seen in the US. As part of its Prime Day event, Amazon has slashed the price of AirPods Pro to just £187.99 (down from the RRP of £249). Given the average price for Apple's top earbuds is £211, this is a thoroughly decent offering.

In the US? Grab a pair for $189.99 at Amazon right now. For more deals on the AirPods range, see below (jump to the UK deals here). And for more Apple deals head to our Amazon Apple Prime Day hub, which is regularly updated with the best deals this Prime Day.

Browse AirPods deals at Amazon

The best Apple AirPods deals in the US

AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $30: This is a great price for Apple AirPods Pro, the noise-cancelling, water resistant earbuds. They come with charging case and also boast adaptive EQ for an immersive sound.

AirPods + Wireless Charging Case: $199 $159.98 at Amazon

Save £39: These AirPods charge wirelessly, have Siri support and seamlessly switch between devices! This is not the cheapest we've seen, but a decent deal nonetheless.View Deal

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $522 at Amazon

Save $26.85: The biggest discount we've seen on the new AirPods Max from Amazon. It may only be $26, but since Apple hardly bothers with discounts on recent products, it's still worth noting. Superb noise-cancelling and high fidelity audio guaranteed. Discount available on most colours – click through to check.

The best Apple AirPods deals in the UK

AirPods Pro: £249 £187.99 at Amazon

Save £61: For everyone in the UK, this is the best we've ever seen Apple's top-end earbuds go on sale for – and with a £61 off the usual price, they're a great deal to snap up while stocks last.



Apple AirPods + Wireless Charging Case: £199 £154.99 at Amazon

Save £44: As well as super-fast wireless connection, you can also charge these wirelessly, meaning that you truly can take you music listening on the move with you. And with a whopping £44 off, it's a good price too (if not quite the lowest we've seen).View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with standard charging case: £159 £119.99 at Amazon

Save £40: Grab yourself these cheap AirPods at Amazon today. The original Apple earbuds come with the standard charge case and a brilliantly-low price.View Deal

Not an Amazon Prime member? Sign up here to access these deals and more.

Not quite right? See the deals below.

