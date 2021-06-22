Apple Pencil 2 drops to under £100 in this rare Prime Day deal

The Apple Pencil is probably the best accessory you can buy to go with your iPad. But deals on Apple's newest stylus don't come up very often, which is why we were so excited to see the second generation Apple Pencil on sale for just £99.99 at Amazon. Now, £19 off may not seem like a massive discount, but this price has only been seen on Amazon once before – it's super-rare to see this stylus go for under £100. You should also note that this deal ends at the end of today, so don't hang around.

Added to that, the original Apple Pencil just pretty much equalled the lowest price ever seen as well. What a day for digital artists. Scroll down for more info. Not quite right? Check out our Apple Amazon Prime Day deals post for more Apple-related magic.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation): £119 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £19: The 2nd generation Apple Pencil is perfect for note-taking and creating digital art. It pairs automatically with the latest iPad Pros and iPad Airs and is as easy and natural to use as pen on paper. Crucially, this equals the lowest price ever seen on the stylus.

DEAL ENDS: 22 JUNE 23:59 (BST)

Apple Pencil (1st generation): £89 £69.99 at Amazon

Save £19: This is only 2p off the cheapest we've seen the first generation Apple Pencil sell for. The 1st-gen Pencil is ideal for working on a range of iPads. The only major downside is that it doesn't magnetically attach to your iPad like the Apple Pencil 2.

DEAL ENDS: 22 JUNE 23:59 (BST)View Deal

Apple pencil (1st generation): $99 $94 at Amazon

Save $5: This may not be the biggest saving this Prime Day but it's nice nonetheless. Notoriously not given much of a discount, this modest $5 off is a decent enough deal on the stylus. (The second gen Pencil isn't even having a discount in the US at all!)

