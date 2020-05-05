Apple sale: 13-inch MacBook Pro gets a whopping $400 price cut

The oh-so-subtle announcement of Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro yesterday means we're already seeing some great deals on the 2019 version of the powerful laptop. The best we've seen so far is a deal from B&H Photo, where the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,099. That's an impressive $200 saving, and currently the lowest price around on this particular 128GB model.

If you'd prefer a more roomy device, B&H also has the 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro reduced to $1,199 – an even more impressive $300 off.

The MacBook Pro is one of the most powerful laptops around, something that makes it a firm favourite among the creative community. It's 13.3-inch Retina display allows you to see and show off design work in all its glory, and the 8th Gen Intel Core processor can handle even the most complex of creative tasks.

The B&H Photo sale doesn't stop at MacBooks, it's also got some great discounts on iPads. The best deal sees a late 2018 11-inch iPad Pro on sale for just $799 (a $150 saving). These impressive discounts are only on until stocks lasts, so don't delay. If you love a good deal, be sure to bookmark on Amazon Prime Day 2020 where we hope to see even more great Apple offers.

MacBook deals:

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch | 2019 | 128GB: $1,299 $1,099 at B&H Photo

Save $200: Don't miss this great deal at B&H Photo, which knocks a huge $200 off the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8th Gen Intel Core processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. There's a limited supply at this price, so grab one while you can.



Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch | 2019 | 256GB: $1,499 $1,199 at B&H Photo

Save $300: If you're looking for something with a little more room, this 256GB MacBook Pro model is currently reduced by a whopping $300. Hurry, stocks won't last long.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch | 2019 | 512GB: $1,999 $1,599 at B&H Photo

Save $400: The biggest saving overall, this 512GB MacBook Pro model is now down to just $1,599. Elsewhere the 13-inch design offers an 8th Gen Intel i5 processor, Touch Bar and Touch ID and 8GB of RAM.

iPad deal:

