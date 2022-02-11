Unmissable Apple Watch 7 deal plunges price to lowest ever

The Apple Watch 7 has proved immensely popular since its launch in October 2021, so much so that deals on it have been pretty scarce. We've found the Apple Watch 7 on sale for $349, down from $399 at Amazon. This deal will save you $50 on Apple's hugely successful smartwatch and it's the lowest price we've seen for this model.

This Apple Watch's always-on retina display is 70% brighter and has 20% more screen area than its predecessors, making it far more intuitive and easy to read. The Apple Watch 7 also charges faster, so you can always have it ready to use on the go. The Apple Watch 7 retains handy features from previous models, like the ability to measure and take an ECG anytime you like. There are also mindfulness and sleep apps to help you live your best life.

This record-low price applies to the Black, Blue, Green, Red, and Starlight sports band models. Deals on the Black model have proved particularly elusive and it's often out of stock, so if you've got your heart set on that particular model we recommend grabbing one before it's too late.

Today's best Apple Watch 7 deal: US

Apple Watch 7 GPS, 41 mm: $399 $349 at Amazon

Save $50: This is the lowest price we've seen for the best-selling Apple Watch 7. There are a few different colours to choose from, with the black likely to go out of stock first.

You can keep track of all the Apple Watch Series 7's best prices in our guide. If you're not sure about the Apple Watch 7 and want to find the best smartwatch for your needs and budget, we've put together a helpful guide to the best smartwatch deals. If you're not reading this from the US then you can find the best Apple Watch deals in your location below...

