Apple Watch 7 price drops to all-time low in unbeatable deal

We thought we'd seen the end of decent Apple Watch Series 7 deals, as stock of the latest Apple watch dried up after Black Friday in the US. However, over at Amazon there are two deals on the Apple Watch Series 7 that beats the very best deal we saw over Black Friday last November - you can get either the red or the green Apple Watch Series 7, down from $399 to $369.

This is great news if you want the best Apple Watch and want to save a few dollars too. And it's a welcome return to a watch that was hard to buy even at retail price over Christmas in the US.

True, $30 isn't the biggest deal in the world, but then we are talking about the brand new Apple Watch Series 7, which only came out late last year, so we're happy to see any discount at this point.

Apple Watch 7: $399.99 $369.99 at Amazon

Save $30: This is the best deal on the best Apple Watch to date, even beating last's year's best Black Friday deal of $379. This 41mm GPS model comes in red, and has a host of great features.



Apple Watch 7: $399.99 $369.99 at Amazon

Save $30: Again, same deal as above, but in the green model instead. It's the best deal we've seen on this model, beating Black Friday's previous record low of $379 back in November 2021.



Apple Watch 7: Best Price - £369 Very

OK, this is not a saving, but Very was the last place we saw a decent deal on the new Apple Watch Series 7 (it was going for £359). Keep an eye on this page, or head over to our list of the best Apple Watch Series 7 deals.



