Hurry! The Apple Watch Series 7 is back at its lowest ever price

Looking for a new smartwatch that's packed with handy features? We've spotted a fantastic deal on the best-selling Apple Watch Series 7. Right now Amazon has it on sale for just $349, down from its original price of $399. That's a saving of $50 and a return to the lowest price we've ever seen for this popular smartwatch.

The Apple Watch Series 7 improves on its predecessors with 20% more screen area to help you navigate its features and the most crack-resistant front crystal on an Apple Watch yet. It also makes a stylish addition to your ensemble thanks to a design refresh that gives it rounded edges and a softer look. Helpful features like blood oxygen measurement, the ability to take an ECG, and activity tracking are still present, along with the new Mindfulness and Sleep apps.

Whilst we've seen deals like this on the Apple Watch Series 7 before, it's particularly rare to find the Midnight Black model in stock and on sale. If you're after something a bit more colourful, you'll also find the Blue, Green, Red and Starlight models on sale. This is a hugely popular smartwatch, so we recommend snapping this up before the deal ends or stock runs out.

Apple Watch 7 GPS, 41 mm: $399 $349 at Amazon

Save $50: The best-selling Apple Watch Series 7 is back at its lowest price yet, with a choice of colours. We recommend you act fast, especially if you're after the black model.

If you're not based in the US and want to keep track of the best deals on the Apple Watch Series 7, make sure you bookmark our regularly updated guide to the best Apple Watch Series 7 prices. Or perhaps you're not sure if this is the right smartwatch for your budget and requirements, don't worry, we have a guide to the best smartwatch deals too.

You can also browse today's best deals on the Apple Watch Series 7 wherever you happen to be reading this by looking below.

