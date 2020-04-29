Cheap Dell XPS 13 deal is selling FAST

If you're looking for a powerful, compact touch screen laptop and like a top deal, look no further. Usually over $1,800, Dell's XPS 13 laptop is currently on sale for $1,299.99 – that's a whopping $527 saving on the powerful device.

This bargain iteration of Dell's XPS 13 laptop boasts a 13.3-inch, 4K Ultra HD InfinityEdge touch screen display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and at its heart an 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. A robust laptop that'll handle the (seemingly) endless hours of creative projects and client video calls that can run late into the night, this mighty model has an upgraded battery life of up to 21 hours, with a 2.25mm HD webcam sitting above the display (see our where to buy a webcam round-up for more quality options).

And, with its next generation Dell Cinema that means smoother streaming for when you've clocked off, this Dell XPS 13 could easily enter our list of best laptops for graphic design in 2020.

This is currently the best price on this high specification version of the XPS 13 laptop, so grab one while stocks last.

US deal | Dell XPS 13 laptop | $1,826.98 | $1,299.99

Save $527: For a limited time, you can get this great all-rounder laptop with a huge saving. It combines sleek, lightweight design with a range of powerful features that pack a punch, including a beautiful 13.3-inch 4K touch screen and an 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor.

View Deal

UK deal | Dell XPS 13 laptop | £1,218.99 | £1,049.99

Save £170: Not in the US? Here's the biggest deal on the brilliant XPS laptop straight from Dell UK. With a 10th Intel Core i5, 8GB processor and a 13.3-inch FHD InfinityEdge display, you'll save a whopping £170 if you buy this model today.

View Deal

If you live outside the US and UK, there's no need to feel left out. Here are the best Dell XPS 13 deals in your area, including a range of iterations of the ever popular XPS 13:

