AI has, of course, been rising in ubiquity over the last few years, but new research from Adobe has revealed just how pertinent AI skills are when it comes to landing a creative job.

During its Adobe Max conference in LA this year, the company revealed the findings of its Future of Skills survey. In it, 44% of respondents cite creativity as a must-have skill for the future, and 38% say the same for AI. Meanwhile, Nearly one in five (19%) of workers feel they lack the creative and digital skills needed to thrive in a future shaped by AI.

The survey of 2,000 individuals spotlights a UK workforce undergoing transformation, as AI reshapes industries and redefines careers. The support the next wave of learners, Adobe is accelerating its Digital Academy across the UK, with new courses, certifications, and platforms.

(Image credit: Adobe)

"It’s no surprise that AI is disrupting everything," Simon Morris, VP, International Marketing at Adobe, told Creative Bloq. "Every industry, every role, and we want to accelerate the amount of courses we provide for those looking to build a career in creativity or design. It’s going to put people in a more competitive place when going for jobs."

And its not just employees who are thinking about creative and AI skills. "Nowadays, most, or almost all employers are thinking about where can they use AI tools to help make their company more productive," Morris said. "33% of them say there's a significant skills gap in AI and automation among candidates."

One of the more intriguing findings is that 'job-hugging', that is, staying in the same job for a long time, can put careers at risk, with those not actively searching for a new role 50% less likely to feel completely prepared for using AI tools. "When you're in a role for a long time, are you actually carving out time to learn how to use these tools, or how to take advantage of them?" Morris asks. "Not all employers invest in training and education."

The Adobe Digital Academy offers flexible, on-demand training in creative, digital, and AI skills. Adobe continues to partner with organisations like The King’s Trust and General Assembly to reach even more UK talent, and by 2030 aims to have reached over 30 million people across platforms like YouTube, LinkedIn and Coursera.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"What sets the Adobe Digital Academy apart from other courses is that we're very focussed on creativity and marketing – there's no one more uniquely positioned to understand those areas and to know what's going to be of most value to employers."