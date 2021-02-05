This Huion drawing tablet price drop is one you mustn't miss

If you're after a quality drawing tablet but you can't really stretch to Wacom prices, Huion is the way to go. And right now you can get your hands on a sweet slab of Huion for even less, because Amazon's running some impressive deals across the entire range, including an offer that'll get you the Huion Kamvas Pro 16 tablet for £335.20, saving you a tasty £83.80.

If you're in the US you can get a similarly attractive deal on the Huion Kamvas Pro 16; it's available now for $339, saving you $60 off the usual price.

The Kamvas Pro 16 will give you an impressive drawing experience, with a big 120% sRGB gamut screen, a battery-free stylus with 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and 60 degrees of tilt recognition, and sturdy construction. But if you're after something a little different, be sure to check out our round up of the best Huion tablets.

There are some amazing deals on offer right now in both the US and UK; read on to discover our top choices.

The best Huion tablet deals: UK

HUION Inspiroy H950P Graphics Tablet: £61.98 £49.58 at Amazon

Save £12.40: Don't need a screen? This drawing tablet's an absolute bargain right now, with eight ExpressKeys and a battery-free stylus with 8,192 pressure levels and 60% tilt recognition. To claim your 20% discount, apply the voucher before you check out.

Biggest discount HUION Kamvas Pro 16: £419 £335.20 at Amazon

Save £83.80: This high-end 15.6-inch tablet has some impressive specs going on, and right now you can save 20% off the usual price at Amazon. To get the discount, be sure to check the option to apply the voucher before you go to the checkout.

HUION 2020 Kamvas 22: £419 £356 at Amazon

Save £63: Get this gorgeous 21.5-inch drawing tablet for less right now over on Amazon. In order to get the discount, be sure to apply the voucher before you head to the checkout.

View Deal

The best XP-Pen tablet deals: US

HUION Inspiroy H1060p: $66.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $17: This drawing tablet works not only with with Windows and Mac but also with Android devices; perfect for drawing on the move. You can save $17 on what's already a great value tablet right now; just ensure that you apply the coupon before you pay.

Best discount Huion Kamvas Pro 16: $399 $339 at Amazon

Save $60: This beautiful drawing tablet currently has an impressive $60 off over at Amazon. Don't forget to apply the coupon before you head to the checkout to get this top device with battery-free stylus, Touch Bar and adjustable stand for less.

View Deal

HUION Kamvas Pro 13: $303.99 $258.99 at Amazon

Save $45: The Kamvas 13 should be big enough for most designers with a 12.5 inch screen and 129% sRGB color gamut, and you can take $45 off the usual price at the moment. Be sure to apply the coupon before you hit the checkout.

Not found what you're looking for?

