Apple’s latest iPad Mini is cheaper than ever ahead of Presidents’ Day

Apple's latest iPad mini is back down to its lowest ever price. Amazon currently has the 256GB iPad Mini on sale for just $599, down from $649, that's a saving of $50. Arriving in late 2021 as the first update to Apple's tiniest tablet in two years, the iPad mini 6 is ideal to use on the go, whether you're creating digital masterpieces or consuming your favourite TV shows and movies.

A raft of updates makes this 8.3-inch iPad Mini vastly superior to its predecessors, including a powerful A15 Bionic chip, improved front and rear camera, Touch ID support and a USB-C port. The 256GB model certainly has more than enough storage for most, but creatives will definitely come to appreciate the larger capacity. You can find out just how much we love this iPad and why in our iPad mini 6th gen review.

Whilst we've seen price cuts like this on the 2021 iPad Mini before, they don't tend to last very long. We predict that it won't be long until this particular iPad returns to its full price, or goes out of stock, so you should act fast if you want to snap up the latest iPad Mini for less. Not reading this in the US? Not to worry, we've rounded up the best iPad Mini prices available right now.

2021 iPad Mini, 256GB: $649 $599 at Amazon

Save $50: This is the lowest price we've seen for the latest iPad Mini. It's worth noting that this is the wi-fi only version, you'll have to spend another $200 if you want cellular as well.

Not sure which iPad is best for you? Our guide to the best iPad for your specific needs will help. We've also pitted some of Apple's different iPad's against each other to see how they differ, check out the iPad vs iPad Mini and iPad Mini vs iPad Air to see if this deal is for you. Don't take too long deciding though, we don't expect this price or Amazon's stock to last long.

If you do decide to invest in a new iPad Mini then check out our rundown of the best iPad Mini cases to make sure your device stays safe on the go. Whether you're based in the US or not you can browse the best iPad Mini deals in your location below...

