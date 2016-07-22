Learn how to build for the web with this hands-on course

You know how valuable the ability to code can be, but have you taken the steps to learn? This is your opportunity. Take a crash course in code with the Complete Web Developer Course, on sale now for just $14.99 (approx. £11)!

When you understand the principles of code, you can do just about anything. It’s time to expand your opportunities with the Complete Web Development Course. Work your way through the basics of web development all the way to courses, and learn how to make the most of programming languages like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and jQuery. You’ll get over 28 hours of instruction and hands-on lessons that will teach you how to build 14 different websites.