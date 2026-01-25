Jump To:

Maya Indie could save you hundreds of dollars, but is it worth it?

Here’s what a 3D artist really thinks.

Maya is a powerful animation powerhouse, taking a proud position in our guides to the best 3D modelling software and best animation software. With industry-standard tools, Maya is trusted by all the big guns, including Disney and Rockstar.

Forgive me, Spider-Man fans, but with all this power comes a great price. Okay, it doesn't quite fit. The point is, spending a couple of thousand per year might be fine for large or ambitious studios, but that's no good for graduates fresh out of college or indie animators trying to break into the industry. Thankfully, there's a solution: Maya Indie.