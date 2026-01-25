Maya is a powerful animation powerhouse, taking a proud position in our guides to the best 3D modelling software and best animation software. With industry-standard tools, Maya is trusted by all the big guns, including Disney and Rockstar.

Forgive me, Spider-Man fans, but with all this power comes a great price. Okay, it doesn't quite fit. The point is, spending a couple of thousand per year might be fine for large or ambitious studios, but that's no good for graduates fresh out of college or indie animators trying to break into the industry. Thankfully, there's a solution: Maya Indie.

In terms of features and tools, Maya Indie is identical to the full Maya package. The only difference is in the price you pay. You have to meet several requirements to qualify, but if you do, this is by far the most cost-effective way to gain access to the software. All you need to think about, then, is getting one of the best laptops for 3D.