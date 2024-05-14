It's here! The first deal on the brand new iPad Pro (M4)

I don't think I've seen a deal on a new iPad Pro come out as quickly as this. No sooner had Apple set the pre-order date of the new iPad Pro (M4) at 15 May (that's tomorrow), then Amazon chipped in with a $50 off the asking price of the 11-inch model. You can go buy the brand new M4-chipped beast over at Amazon down from $999 to $949.
So it's a saving of $50! Who cares?! Well, considering that there will be a large number of people eager to get the new model at full retail price, any money off a brand new iPad is worth shouting about – especially the industry-leading Pro. We had our hands on the model on the release, and were struck by its, 'fascinating fusion of processor and design.' We'll have a full review soon, but all early signs point to this being yet another excellent Pro from Apple.
iPad Pro M4 11-inch: $999 $959 at Amazon
Save $50
Overview: Dan, our senior news editor, was in Battersea, London for the reveal of the Pro, and when he got his hands on it he loved it's mix of ultimate processing power and thin, sleek design. It's the iPad Pro that we know and love, but faster, more powerful, better looking and thinner.
Key features: 11-inch screen, 2420x1668 pixel | Apple M4 chip | 12MP Ultra Wide camera | 256GB SSD as standard | 8GB RAM
Price history: This model isn't even on sale yet! It goes on sale 15 May (tomorrow). To have a discount this early on in its life is pretty remarkable.