It's here! The first deal on the brand new iPad Pro (M4)

I don't think I've seen a deal on a new iPad Pro come out as quickly as this. No sooner had Apple set the pre-order date of the new iPad Pro (M4) at 15 May (that's tomorrow), then Amazon chipped in with a $50 off the asking price of the 11-inch model. You can go buy the brand new M4-chipped beast over at Amazon down from $999 to $949.

So it's a saving of $50! Who cares?! Well, considering that there will be a large number of people eager to get the new model at full retail price, any money off a brand new iPad is worth shouting about – especially the industry-leading Pro. We had our hands on the model on the release, and were struck by its, 'fascinating fusion of processor and design.' We'll have a full review soon, but all early signs point to this being yet another excellent Pro from Apple.

