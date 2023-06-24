My new favourite Apple PC just got a price drop in pre-Prime deal

I recently fell in love with the latest Mac mini, with its M2 chip. It got released this January, and immediately became top of my list for capable PCs at a gresat price. And this well-priced Apple computer now comes with a discount of $70, bringing the price down from $599 to $529 over at B&H Photo.
As I recently wrote, it took me a while to figure out just how good the Mac mini really is. I'd go so far as saying it's unprecedented for Apple to offer such cutting edge tech for such a favourable price. And if you're a student, you can go direct to Apple and get the mini for $499. That's staggering!
Now, B&H Photo actually held the absolute best price of this M2 Mac mini back in May. That was $499, but the deal didn't last long. Still, $70 off is still nothing to sniff at. Of course, if you want more ideas on the best computers for graphic design, head over to our dedicated guide (spoiler – the top pick is the M2 Mac mini).
Apple Mac mini (8GB, 256GB, M2, 2023)
Was:
$599 Now: $529 at B&H Photo
Save $70
Overview: For the price, this is one of the best computers out there. You're getting the famed Apple M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. This might not be for pro video editors – you'll want 16G RAM at least for that – but if you want a powerful PC that can handle pretty much anything else, this is a great option.
Key features: The M2 chip is Apple's latest, bringing speed, power and reliability to its computers. It's got two Thunderbolt 4, HDMI and two USB-A ports. It can also support two displays at the same time (up to 6K and 5K), should you want that set up.
Price history: The Mac mini is already sold at a fair retail price, so to get $70 off the M2 model is a rare deal. Since its release this year, we've actually seen it as low as $499, but right now, this is the best price around.
Price comparison: Not available | $599 at Best Buy
Reviews: When we got our hands on this Mac mini at the beginning of the year, we were impressed by its 'immense power', and called it, 'one of, if not the, best small form factor PCs money can buy'. Looking around at the other top tech sites, they all agree.