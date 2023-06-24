My new favourite Apple PC just got a price drop in pre-Prime deal

I recently fell in love with the latest Mac mini, with its M2 chip. It got released this January, and immediately became top of my list for capable PCs at a gresat price. And this well-priced Apple computer now comes with a discount of $70, bringing the price down from $599 to $529 over at B&H Photo.

As I recently wrote, it took me a while to figure out just how good the Mac mini really is. I'd go so far as saying it's unprecedented for Apple to offer such cutting edge tech for such a favourable price. And if you're a student, you can go direct to Apple and get the mini for $499. That's staggering!

Now, B&H Photo actually held the absolute best price of this M2 Mac mini back in May. That was $499, but the deal didn't last long. Still, $70 off is still nothing to sniff at. Of course, if you want more ideas on the best computers for graphic design, head over to our dedicated guide (spoiler – the top pick is the M2 Mac mini).