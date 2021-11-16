Get a Ring video doorbell and Echo Dot for only £44 (you save 50%)

If you're serious about getting a smart home, but don't want to shed out loads of cash this Black Friday, this bundle deal is ideal. Right now you can get the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Ring Video Doorbell together and save 50% - down from £88.99 to just £44 over at Amazon.

Amazon often comes up with fantastic deals on its own products, but we're still surprised to see 50% off this bundle of popular devices. And as this deal is live for the next 13 days (ending after Cyber Monday), we can be guarantee this saving will not be beat over Black Friday.

In the bundle you get the popular Echo Dot, Amazon's smart device that lets you voice control your home, turning on lights, adjusting thermostats, and more. Plus you get the 1080p HD wired video doorbell, which will let you see whoever's at your door with its advanced motion detection, all from the convenience of your smartphone. It also has HD night vision and a selection of audio notifications and privacy settings.

The best Echo Dot and Video Doorbell deal: UK

Echo Dot & Video Doorbell: £88.99 Echo Dot & Video Doorbell: £88.99 £44 at Amazon

Save £44.99: In this great smart home deal, you get two fabulous devices for less than the cost of one. Stay safe with the Video Doorbell and connected with the Echo Dot.



The best Echo Dot and Video Doorbell deal: US

Echo Dot & Video Doorbell: $99.98 Echo Dot & Video Doorbell: $99.98 $69.99 at Amazon

Save £29.99: In the US the best version of the above deal knocks off 29% off the price of the Echo Dot & Video Doorbell bundle. It's still a great deal and two great devices.



Want some more Echo Dot bundle deals? Here are the best that we could find, wherever you are in the world...

