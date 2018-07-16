Save almost 20% on an Acer Chromebook 14 with this brilliant Walmart deal

It might be Amazon Prime Day 2018, but Walmart is squaring up to the retailer with some deals of its own – like this Acer Chromebook 14 for $249, down from $299. Already a brilliant budget machine, it’s now even better value with $50 knocked off the normal retail price.

The Acer Chromebook 14 is a great value Chromebook that’s ideal for budget-conscious buyers. It doesn’t have the fastest processor – but it does have a decent-sized screen, great build quality and brilliant battery life. Plus it’s packed with ports, and a 3.5mm jack for headsets.

It’s stylish, with sharp edges, rounded corners and an integrated keyboard tray. And at 1.8cm thick, you probably won’t notice it in your bag either. Flip open the lid, and the 14-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 IPS display is bright, crisp and evenly lit. It isn’t the best screen out there – but for this price it’s not bad.

Colour and contrast are solid overall. If you’re looking for a great portable laptop for daily tasks, the Acer Chromebook 14 represents great value for money at this price.