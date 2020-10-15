Microsoft Surface Pro 7 gets HUGE £239 price drop in unmissable post-Prime Day deal

If you've been missed Amazon Prime Day this year, never fear, there's still some incredible savings to be had if you know where to look. Right now, in the UK, you can get the ever-popular Surface Pro 7 for just £660 from Microsoft – that's a massive £239 saving.

Despite Microsoft releasing a range of new products this year, the Surface Pro 7 remains a firm favourite among the creative community. And with a beautiful 12.3-inch touchscreen, super-fast i5 processor and Surface Pen support, it's not hard to see why it (check out the best tablets with a stylus for more key specs).

Can't find the model you're looking for here? Head over to the Microsoft website, which has a number of huge discounts across the Surface Pro 7 range.

Surface Pro 7 deals: UK

Surface Pro 7: £899.99 £660 at Microsoft

Save £239: This is the biggest deal going right now on the Surface Pro 7 Platinum edition, at a massive £239 off the asking price. You'll get an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage – and all for well under £700!

Surface Pro 7: £1,849 £1,639.99 at Amazon

Save £209: If you're after a Pro 7 with a bit more room, this higher spec version also has an impressive discount over on Amazon. Boasting an i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, this little powerhouse can handle even the most complex of tasks.

Surface Pro deals: US

Surface Pro 7: $899 $799 at Microsoft

Save $100: Across the pond in the US, there are some just as impressive Surface Pro 7 deals, starting with this platinum edition with Intel 10th generation Dual Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 Home edition. It's a stunning tablet at a stunning price.

Surface Pro 7: $1,499 $1,299 at Amazon

Save $200: For a little more investment, you can upgrade your Surface Pro 7 to this super-powerful i9 version, which comes complete with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD. All of which is reduced by a huge $200.



Looking for more savings? Don't forget to bookmark our dedicated Black Friday and Cyber Monday and Surface Pro Black Friday articles. The event is now just weeks away and we're sure to see even more impressive discounts.

