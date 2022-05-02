This is the cheapest we've seen Apple's latest iPad mini

Apple's latest iPad mini is perhaps one of the most useful tablets around – an ultra-portable but powerful device for sketching, note-taking and photo-editing on the go. And it's just been reduced to the lowest price we've seen since it launched. If you're quick, you can save $109 on 256GB iPad Mini – now just $539 instead of $649 at Amazon.

This is more than double the biggest discount we've seen on the device so far – Amazon was offering $50 off in its President's Day sale. At the time of writing was still available in Space gray or the new champagne-like Starlight colour – but you'll need to be quick, the Purple colour option has already sold out.

Don't have big storage needs? Then you can get an even cheaper deal because the 64GB configuration is also reduced, down $99 to just $399.99. That's 20 per cent off.

The iPad mini 6 was released in October as the first update to Apple's smallest tablet in two years, and it's perfect for using on the go, whether for work or simply browsing and watching entertainment. I'd go for the 256GB version myself, since that offers plenty of storage, making it a great device to work on when you're on the go since it's the perfect size to use on public transport. See our iPad mini 6th gen review for more on why we so highly rate this mini tablet.

Need a bigger device or more storage? Amazon also has $200 off the 2021 iPad Pro 11 with a massive 1TB of storage, reducing the price from $1,499 to $1,299. It also has $149 off the larger iPad Pro 12.9 with 129GB of storage, reduced from £1099 to $949.99.

If you're in the UK, I'm afraid the best current saving isn't so impressive, but you can save £30 off the 256GB 2021 iPad mini, taking the price down to £589, or £20 off the 64GB configuration, now £459, but you can save £100 of the iPad Pro 12.9, now just £904.

The best iPad deals today in the US

2021 iPad mini, 256GB: $649 $539 at Amazon

Save $109.01: This is the lowest price we've seen for the Wifi version of the latest iPad mini, currently available in 'Starlight' and 'Space Grey'. If you don't need 256GB storage, the 64GB version is reduced by 20% to $399.99.

2021 iPad Pro 11, 1TB: $1,499 $1,299 at Amazon

Save $200: If you need more power, more screen and more storage at your fingertips, Apple's latest iPad Pro is the best tablet you can buy. Right now you can save $200 one one of the higher-tier configurations.

The best iPad deals today in the UK

2021 iPad mini, 256GB: £619 £589 at Amazon

Save £30: Unfortunately, the best saving in the UK isn't as generous, but you can still get £30 off the latest highly portable iPad mini with 256GB of storage. The 64GB version is now just £459.

2021 iPad Pro 11, 128GB: £999 £904 at Amazon

Save £95: As for the bigger and more powerful iPad Pro, you can currently save £95 on the 11in version of the tablet with 128GB of storage. Amazon has savings on other configurations too.

If you're not sure which iPad is best for you, check our guide to the best iPad for some pointers, or see our list of all the current iPad generations. See the list below for the best current prices in your area across a range of models.

Related articles: