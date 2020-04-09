Where to buy a webcam: we've found where this essential working from home tool is still in stock

With much of the world's workforce now working from home, remote working tools have become hard to find. Video calls are now one of the very few ways folks can stay connected, so it's not hard to understand why webcams are currently in short supply.

Luckily, most laptops, tablets and smartphones these days feature an in-built camera, which is more than sufficient to stay in touch with loved ones. But if you're a creative wanting to make a virtual pitch or showcase your artwork to clients in all its glory, a quality webcam will provide the video quality you need. (And if you're after more home office equipment, don't miss our round up of the best office chairs and best USB-C monitors too.)

It might seem webcams are like gold dust at the moment, but fear not, some are still available. Here at Creative Bloq, we've found the online retailers that are still stocking webcams and you'll find our pick of the best webcams currently on sale below.

It's worth noting that webcams are flying off the shelves right now, so some models may sell out quickly. But our clever little price comparison widget updates each 30 minutes to show you all the webcams still on sale, at the very best prices.

Where to buy a webcam in the US

If you're living in the US and struggling to find anywhere that still stocks webcams, you'll be pleased to hear there's still a number of models available at the following retailers:

Best Buy

Amazon

B&H Photo Video

Staples

Dell

Office Depot

Newegg

But to save you scouring through the options, here are the best webcam deals currently available:

Logitech Pro 960: $129.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for smooth, quality video, look no further. This Logitech Pro 960-001070 webcam will let you collaborate with colleagues and give presentations seamlessly.

Logitech C270 HD: $39.99 at Dell

Logitech C270 HD: $39.99 at Dell

If you're on the hunt for a budget webcam, the Logitech C270 is an excellent option. The webcam provides HD 720p video calling and the built-in microphone reduces background noise.

Where to buy a webcam in the UK

Webcams in the UK are in seriously short supply, but there's still a few around, you just need to know where to look. Here are a few of the best offers available right now:

Logitech C930: £102.98 at Newegg

Logitech C930: £102.98 at Newegg

One of the best well-known webcam brands, Newegg still has some Logitech models in stock, including this quality C930c device. Rendering video in 1080p, these are perfect for showing off your artwork online.